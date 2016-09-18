BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Baton Rouge police say a man wearing only red underpants attacked officers with “superhuman strength,” got into a patrol car and tried to run over officers and rammed a mobile home off its blocks.
WBRZ-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2czZBBC) that according to an arrest report, 35-year-old Jeremy Wayne Saylor punched a beach-ball-sized dent in the car’s windshield, and shook officers off and got into the car despite four shocks from a stun gun.
Police spokesman L’Jean McKneely tells The Advocate (http://bit.ly/2cZM1G6) that relatives had called police about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, saying Saylor was “tearing things up” after smoking synthetic marijuana called mojo.
He was arrested on charges of attempted murder of a police officer, resisting police, felony auto theft and damage to property.
It was not clear whether he had an attorney.
