NEWVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Police in Pennsylvania say they arrested a man wearing a Drunk Lives Matter shirt for drunken driving.
Police say 44-year-old Elwood Gutshall III’s blood-alcohol content was about two and a half times the state’s legal limit for drivers when he was pulled over early on March 19 in Newville. He was wearing a green St. Patrick’s Day shirt with the saying on it.
Online court records don’t list an attorney for Gutshall, who faces a preliminary hearing May 26.
Nobody answered the phone at his home Wednesday.
