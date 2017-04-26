JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say police shot and killed a man after he tried to grab an officer’s stun gun during a confrontation.
Ron Lendvay of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman had a violent fight Tuesday night. The unidentified man left the scene when officers arrived but returned a few hours later.
Officers returned after midnight and found the man sitting in a car in a driveway. When they tried to arrest him, he allegedly refused to get out and a struggle ensued. Authorities said he was combative. Both officers used their Tasers. They say the man grabbed one of their stun guns and they shot him. He died at the scene.
The Florida Times-Union (https://tinyurl.com/jw7atr3) reports the officers’ names were not released.
___
Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com
