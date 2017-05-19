CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Someone wearing an orange dinosaur costume spooked two carriage horses in South Carolina, and the driver was hurt when he fell as the horses backed away.
Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said in a statement that someone wearing a Tyrannosaurus rex costume started growling Thursday when the carriage passed. Francis says the horses were startled and they backed up, sending the carriage into a parked vehicle.
The carriage driver fell off and a wheel rolled over his leg. He went to a hospital with minor injuries.
Francis says neither the passengers in the carriage nor the horses were hurt. One horse fell briefly.
Most Read Stories
- Why the obituary for Eudocia Tomas Pulido didn’t tell the story of her life in slavery
- Chris Cornell, leading voice for Soundgarden and Seattle grunge, dies in suicide
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen arrested after alleged assault of Uber driver
- Dying mother-in-law’s newfound warmth presents dilemma | Dear Carolyn
- Seahawk Michael Bennett escalates criticism of ESPN's Stephen A. Smith
Phil Bailey with Palmetto Carriage Works says the person in the costume ran away. The company says the carriage driver warned the person not to scare the horses.