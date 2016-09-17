LOS ANGELES (AP) — An hourslong standoff with an armed man who barricaded himself aboard an Amtrak train ended early Saturday after police used tear gas.
The man was taken into custody without incident and police recovered a handgun, Amtrak spokeswoman Christina Leeds said.
The train carrying 187 passengers and five crew members was evacuated Friday night after several reported seeing a man with a weapon. The train bound for San Diego was stopped in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles as police conducted a search.
The standoff ended nearly eight hours later after tear gas was deployed, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Most Read Stories
- Garfield football team takes knee during national anthem prior to game Friday night WATCH
- Seattle becomes No. 1 U.S. market for Chinese homebuyers
- Open ‘safe places’ in Seattle, King County for heroin use, task force says VIEW
- Seahawks safety Earl Thomas didn't shower after Sunday's game because he was so disappointed in his play WATCH
- Black Men Uniting event at Seattle’s John Muir Elementary canceled due to security threat
The department tweeted a photo of a man in handcuffs wearing a cap, green shirt and shorts.
Amtrak identified the man as 46-year-old Oxnard resident Darius Palmer. It was not immediately known if he has a lawyer.
Evacuated passengers were taken to their destination through alternate transportation. Amtrak canceled two trains Saturday as the investigation continued.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.