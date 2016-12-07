LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Little Rock police chief says an officer shot and critically injured a man who reportedly told police dispatch he had fatally shot some people.
But police say no weapon was found on the man, identified as 30-year-old Gary Johnson, and no victims were located.
Little Rock Police spokesman Richard Hilgeman says a man told police dispatch Monday that he had killed “some people who were attempting to rob him.” Police Chief Kenton Buckner says authorities believe Johnson was the person who called 911.
Hilgeman said Tuesday that responding officers found Johnson was standing on a porch with both hands in his pockets. He says Officer Kalvin Snow opened fire after Johnson quickly took his hand out of his pocket and extended his arm toward officers.
