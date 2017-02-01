Share story

The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man serving two life sentences in a deadly Indianapolis house explosion has been convicted of a murder-for-hire charge.

Prosecutors say 47-year-old Mark Leonard tried to hire a hit man to kill a key witness in the house explosion case while he was in jail. The Marion County prosecutor’s office says a jury returned the conspiracy to commit murder verdict on Tuesday evening.

Sentencing is Feb. 8.

Prosecutors say Leonard spearheaded the plot to destroy his then-girlfriend’s house with a natural gas explosion to claim insurance money. The November 2012 explosion killed a couple who lived next door and damaged dozens of homes.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Leonard was convicted in 2015 of murder, arson and other charges. He received two life sentences without parole, plus 75 years.

Four other people also were convicted.

The Associated Press