SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say the heirs of a man who hid his wife’s body in a freezer so he could continue collecting her Social Security benefits have repaid the government for the money he took.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release the heirs sold Allan Dunn’s condo in Sun City Center, a retirement community south of Tampa, and paid $15,743 to the Social Security Administration.

Prosecutors say Margaret Dunn died at home in 2002 and Allan Dunn hid her body in the freezer. He then collected her Social Security benefits until he died in 2010.

Following his death, authorities learned Dunn’s wife was dead. The heirs, who didn’t know Dunn had hidden his wife’s body, agreed to waive their right to inherit the condo and sold it.