TRUCKEE, Calif. — Officials say a bus driver helping at the scene of a car accident in Northern California was struck and killed by a highway patrol car.
The California Highway Patrol says a vehicle was overturned on eastbound Interstate 80 near Iceland Grade, about 5 miles east of Truckee, and a charter bus was blocking traffic when a CHP officer arrived at the scene Saturday night.
The CHP says the officer was backing up his patrol car to close a traffic lane and accidentally hit the bus driver, who was placing reflective triangles on the roadway.
The bus driver suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he died Sunday.
The CHP says it is investigating.
