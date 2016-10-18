PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man has been ordered to stand trial on charges he killed his newlywed wife with a crossbow in their Philadelphia home.

The Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2e3R23x ) reports a lower court judge on Tuesday held 41-year-old Paul Kuzan for trial in county court in the slaying of 42-year-old Pamela Nightlinger on June 26, nine days into their marriage.

Prosecutors at the preliminary hearing played a videotaped statement in which Kuzan said he thought his wife “was Satan” and thought “the Apocalypse was about to start.”

At an earlier hearing Kuzan was found not to be competent for trial. But assistant public defender Wendy Ramos told the judge on Tuesday he “just needed some medication” and now is “actually pretty competent.”

