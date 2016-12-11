SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of committing a hate crime after police say he stabbed a worshipper near a Simi Valley mosque.
Police said reports of people fighting sent them to a shopping center parking lot near the mosque around 11:15 p.m. Saturday. Officers separated the combatants and found that one person had been stabbed.
The fight began after a man confronted a worshipper and got into a verbal dispute, police said.
John Matteson, 29, was arrested nearby, police said.
Most Read Stories
- Guns in stadiums? Trumpism making some noise in Olympia | Danny Westneat
- Sexless marriage worries husband | Dear Carolyn
- For $750, Seattle’s newest apartment is the size of a parking space
- Complete coverage: Seahawks suffer 38-10 blowout loss against Packers in Green Bay
- MLS Cup: First the agony, followed by the ecstasy for Sounders | Larry Stone
The victim had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.
Matteson remained jailed Sunday on suspicion of making criminal threats, violating civil rights and disturbing the peace by fighting, according to a Ventura County sheriff’s website.
“We’re investigating whether or not this was instigated by (the victim’s) appearance and the association with the mosque,” Sgt. Adam Darough told the Los Angeles Times. “We’re quite concerned that this occurred. We want to keep people of all faiths safe in the city.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.