VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Nicaraguan man hanged himself in his cell after spending about three months in custody at a Southern California immigrant detention facility.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement says 32-year-old Osmar Epifanio Gonzalez-Gadba was taken to the hospital March 22 after he had hanged himself at a detention center in Adelanto. He died six days later on Tuesday.
ICE spokeswoman Virginia Kice told The Washington Post (http://wapo.st/2oke9JI ) Gonzalez-Gadba used a bedsheet tied around his neck to hang himself.
Gonzalez-Gadba was placed in immigration detention in December after he was arrested by border agents. He was deported to Nicaragua last April.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- Career advice: End affair with boss, then apply for promotion | Dear Carolyn
- Baltimore police show jarring footage of SWAT shooting
- Seattle sues Trump administration over ‘sanctuary cities’ order WATCH
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX on brink of `Wright Brothers moment’ with reused rocket
Kice says Nicaraguan consular representatives in Los Angeles told the agency they’ve been in contact with Gonzalez-Gadba’s family in Nicaragua.
Gonzalez-Gadba is the fifth detainee to die in immigration custody since October.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.