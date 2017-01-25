HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — A suburban New York man is being hailed as a hero for finding a missing autistic teenager sleeping in his backyard shed during a rainstorm.
Newsday reports (http://nwsdy.li/2jy18cP ) that Hempstead communications employee Mike Caputo was awarded a key to the town on Wednesday for finding 16-year-old Joseph Barbella.
The teen’s father, John Barbella, says Joseph was missing for about 12 hours during a strong storm earlier this week.
Caputo heard police helicopters Tuesday morning and texted a neighbor to ask what was going on. The neighbor told him about the missing teen.
Caputo checked his shed and found Joseph sleeping on the floor. He covered the teenager with a blanket and called 911.
John Barbella thanked Caputo. He says his son is “a very lucky kid.”
Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com
