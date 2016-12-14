Share story

The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say a man is dead after more than two dozen shots were fired at the victim at close range.

Officers found 28 shell casings after gunfire erupted early Wednesday in the city’s Frankford section.

Police say the man was shot in the face, torso and legs. His name has not been released.

Officers are searching for a suspect seen running from the scene.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
The Associated Press