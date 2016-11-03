MEDIA, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to taking pictures up the skirts of three women, including a county prosecutor who realized what the man was doing and contacted police.
The Delaware County Daily Times (http://bit.ly/2eDgYR7 ) reports 33-year-old Bobby Hayden pleaded guilty in Delaware County court to charges of invasion of privacy, harassment and disorderly conduct.
The state attorney general prosecuted the case because one of the victims was a county prosecutor. Hayden was arrested when that woman realized what Hayden was doing while she was at a cafe on May 19. She kept her composure — and an eye on Hayden — while she called authorities.
A second victim reported an incident after Hayden’s arrest was publicized and he acknowledged victimizing a third woman while in custody.
He’ll be sentenced Feb. 1.
Information from: Delaware County Daily Times, http://www.delcotimes.com
