The Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A man caught on courtroom video trying to attack a Michigan prosecutor with a piece of metal has pleaded guilty to attempted murder and other crimes.

The incident occurred in August in a Lansing-area courtroom where Joshua Harding was on trial for sexual abuse.

The video shows the prosecutor getting out of the way at the last second as a police detective tackles Harding, who had a metal shank hidden in his sleeve.

The footage was posted online after a judge allowed the Lansing State Journal to copy the security video.

The attorney general’s office says Harding pleaded guilty Monday in Ingham County for the courtroom attack. Sentencing is set for March 15.

The 35-year-old was sentenced to at least 19 years in prison on the sex abuse charges.

