MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Police are calling it the “lowest of the low:” A man gave a fake $50 bill to a southeastern Michigan girl who was running a lemonade stand to raise money for Alzheimer’s disease research.
The Monroe News (http://bit.ly/2cOfsO2 ) says the man on a bike didn’t buy anything last Sunday in Monroe. He presented a note that said he was deaf and wanted to break the $50 bill into smaller bills.
Maya Leachman says she was a “little mad” over the incident. She and her mother didn’t look closely at the phony bill until they counted donations later that day.
Police Cpl. Terese Herrick says, “Hopefully, we’ll be able to get him.”
Most Read Stories
- Garfield football team takes knee during national anthem prior to game Friday night WATCH
- Seattle becomes No. 1 U.S. market for Chinese homebuyers
- Open ‘safe places’ in Seattle, King County for heroin use, task force says VIEW
- Seahawks safety Earl Thomas didn't shower after Sunday's game because he was so disappointed in his play WATCH
- Black Men Uniting event at Seattle’s John Muir Elementary canceled due to security threat
Maya, a fourth-grader, raised slightly more than $1,100 after accounting for the $50 loss.
___
Information from: Monroe News, http://www.monroenews.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.