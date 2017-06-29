DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who killed his pastor brother in a church office as Sunday services were ending last year has been sentenced to 31 years to life in prison.

The sentencing Wednesday comes after a jury this month found 69-year-old Daniel Schooler guilty of murder and felonious assault charges in the shooting of the Rev. William Schooler at the pastor’s Dayton church in February 2016.

Daniel Schooler testified at trial that he went to the church to discuss a lawsuit about an inheritance. He said he shot his 70-year-old brother in self-defense after William Schooler reached toward him. Relatives have said Daniel Schooler had a history of mental illness.

Prosecutors said Schooler went to the church because he was angry.

His attorney declined to comment Thursday.