DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who killed his pastor brother in a church office as Sunday services were ending last year has been sentenced to 31 years to life in prison.
The sentencing Wednesday comes after a jury this month found 69-year-old Daniel Schooler guilty of murder and felonious assault charges in the shooting of the Rev. William Schooler at the pastor’s Dayton church in February 2016.
Daniel Schooler testified at trial that he went to the church to discuss a lawsuit about an inheritance. He said he shot his 70-year-old brother in self-defense after William Schooler reached toward him. Relatives have said Daniel Schooler had a history of mental illness.
Prosecutors said Schooler went to the church because he was angry.
Most Read Stories
- Elizabeth Warren: ‘The next step is single-payer’ health care
- Seattle No. 1 in home-price growth again; starter homes require half of income
- ‘Bubbly kid’ was fatally shot by King County deputy hours before high-school graduation
- Zillow vs. McMansion Hell: Seattle company not backing off fight with blog despite PR fiasco
- Washington lawmakers reach tentative state budget deal, but no details made public
His attorney declined to comment Thursday.