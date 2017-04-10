DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who has spent 36 years in prison for a murder he says he didn’t commit has won a new trial.
Frederick Weichel was convicted in the 1980 killing of Robert LaMonica.
A judge overturned LaMonica’s conviction Monday, finding that authorities failed to give the defense a police report suggesting another possible suspect.
Convicted gangster James “Whitey” Bulger wrote letters from jail several years ago claiming he knew Weichel didn’t kill LaMonica.
Most Read Stories
- Likely murder-suicide at California school kills 2 adults, 1 student VIEW
- After abuse allegations, Ed Murray's political foes may see opening in Seattle mayoral race
- Video of passenger getting dragged off flight sparks uproar
- West Seattle star Nate Pryor picks Washington
- Cornerback or offensive lineman? Here's who the mock drafts have the Seahawks taking
Bulger said a friend of Weichel’s told him he was afraid because he had beaten up a man in a fight and the man’s friend, LaMonica, was promising retribution.
Bulger said he told the man to “get him first, kill him.”
A spokesman for Norfolk County prosecutors say they’re disappointed and are reviewing the case.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.