TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison in the shooting death of a Kansas bride as she left her reception in her wedding gown.
Thirty-nine-year-old Thomas Earl Brown Jr. of Topeka was sentenced Tuesday for premeditated first-degree murder in the May 2014 death of 42-year-old Tiffany Davenport-Ray and the attempted murder of her husband, Melvin Ray. The Topeka Capital-Journal (http://bit.ly/2dx94cG ) reports that under the sentence, he must serve at least 71 years and five months.
Prosecutors say shots were fired at the Topeka newlyweds from a sport utility vehicle in which Brown and two others were riding. Prosecutors say Melvin Ray returned fire but wasn’t wounded.
Co-defendant Awnterio Dwan Lowery has also been sentenced to life in prison. The third SUV occupant was later killed.
___
Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com
