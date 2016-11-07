FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting a transgender woman before setting her on fire in southwest Florida.
The Naples Daily News (https://goo.gl/YaVqkt) reports that 47-year-old Terry Brady was sentenced Monday. He was convicted in September of second-degree murder.
Prosecutors say Brady fatally shot 31-year-old Yaz’min Shancez in June 2014, burned her and dumped the remains behind a garbage bin.
Investigators found a handgun in Brady’s apartment that matched the bullets used to kill Shancez. Gas station surveillance video also tied Brady to the area where the body was found.
Brady’s attorney argued that police never had grounds to search the man’s apartment and should never have found the gun.
Information from: Naples (Fla.) Daily News, http://www.naplesnews.com
