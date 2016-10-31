NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to a brief but horrific crime spree last year in New Orleans, including the video-recorded shooting of a medical student, was sentenced Monday to 54 years in prison.

The sentence for Euric Cain, 22, was handed down after emotional statements from his victims, including the wounded student and two people Cain sexually assaulted.

“I have never in my life encountered such evil,” a female rape victim said, according to an account of the hearing on Nola.comThe-Times-Picayune (http://bit.ly/2esnB8D).

Evidence included security video that captured the shooting of Peter Gold, a medical student who had thwarted Cain’s attempt to kidnap and rape a woman last November. Gold was shot in the stomach. The video also showed Cain pointing the gun for a subsequent shot to Gold’s head, but giving up after the weapon jammed.

About a day after shooting Gold, prosecutors said, Cain kidnapped a couple sitting in a parked car in New Orleans’ Treme neighborhood. He drove them to an abandoned building, sexually assaulted and robbed both of them. He was captured about two days later.

“It hurts me to know that another human being can do this to people,” Gold said in court.

At a news conference after the sentencing, New Orleans District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said the plea agreement that led to Cain’s guilty plea last week spared victims from having to go through the ordeal of trial. “No one really wants to live through this again,” he said.

He said the 54-year prison term was “tantamount to a life sentence” for Cain.