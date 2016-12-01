Share story

The Associated Press

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A southwest Florida man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for a murder-suicide plot that left his girlfriend and her two daughters dead.

The News-Press (https://goo.gl/Ok4XRe ) reports that 28-year-old Patrick Carlopoli was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to six counts, including second-degree murder.

Authorities say Carlopoli and his girlfriend, 37-year-old Tammy Modlin, on Jan. 24 first killed the family’s dog at their Fort Myers apartment. Modlin then stabbed 16-year-old Montana Modlin, her daughter from a previous relationship. She then shot 3-year-old Jeanne Carlopoli, her daughter with Carlopoli.

Police say Carlopoli then shot Modlin, but instead of turning the gun on himself, he went outside and called 911.

Information from: The (Fort Myers, Fla.) News-Press, http://www.news-press.com

