BERLIN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing his daughter’s sexual abuser.

The Cullman Times (http://bit.ly/2fTtGPn ) reports that the 43-year-old man was sentenced Monday in a Cullman County courtroom after pleading guilty to murder in the June 2014 slaying of 59-year-old Raymond Earl Brooks.

Brooks pleaded guilty in 2002 to sexually abusing the man’s young daughter. He served 27 months of a five-year sentence and paid restitution.

Authorities say the father shot at a man who had been dating his stepdaughter, but the man was able to hide inside a convenience store. The father then drove to Brooks’ home, where he killed him. The man was also sentenced to 20 years in prison for the first shooting.

The Associated Press typically does not name victims of sexual assault and is not using the father’s name to protect his daughter’s identity.

