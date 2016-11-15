BERLIN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing his daughter’s sexual abuser.
The Cullman Times (http://bit.ly/2fTtGPn ) reports that the 43-year-old man was sentenced Monday in a Cullman County courtroom after pleading guilty to murder in the June 2014 slaying of 59-year-old Raymond Earl Brooks.
Brooks pleaded guilty in 2002 to sexually abusing the man’s young daughter. He served 27 months of a five-year sentence and paid restitution.
Authorities say the father shot at a man who had been dating his stepdaughter, but the man was able to hide inside a convenience store. The father then drove to Brooks’ home, where he killed him. The man was also sentenced to 20 years in prison for the first shooting.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ cast member Jake Harris hospitalized; police investigating attack
- What the national media are saying about Seahawks' 'magnificent' win over Patriots
- Seattle-area students walk out of class to protest election of Trump WATCH
- Patriots' Rob Gronkowski has punctured lung according to one report
- The medicinal properties of turmeric | The People's Pharmacy
The Associated Press typically does not name victims of sexual assault and is not using the father’s name to protect his daughter’s identity.
___
Information from: The Cullman Times, http://www.cullmantimes.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.