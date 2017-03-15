MASON, Mich. (AP) — A man caught on courtroom video trying to attack a Michigan prosecutor with a piece of metal has been sentenced to at least 20 years in prison for attempted murder.
The incident occurred in August in a Lansing court where Joshua Harding was on trial for sexual abuse. Harding’s sentence was ordered Wednesday and comes on top of a separate 19-year sentence for sexual assault. It means he’s guaranteed to be in prison for roughly 40 years.
Harding had a metal shank hidden in his sleeve. Courtroom video shows a prosecutor getting out of the way at the last second as a police detective tackles the 35-year-old Harding.
The footage was posted online by the Lansing State Journal.
