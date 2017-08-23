DALLAS (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a Texas crash that killed three children in the other car.

A Dallas County jury found Xavier Taylor guilty of three criminally negligent homicide counts for the March 2016 crash at an eastern Dallas intersection caused by his excessive speed. According to trial testimony, the 24-year-old Dallas man was driving 98 mph when he crashed into a car that had a woman and her four children inside. The three children killed were in the back seat.

Prosecutors had sought a manslaughter conviction, but jurors chose to convict Taylor of the lesser charge and give him the maximum sentence for that charge. He also must pay $30,000 in fines.