VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A man who shot a Georgia police officer after luring him into an ambush with a 911 call has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The Valdosta Daily Times reports (http://bit.ly/2rtuZdE ) a judge sentenced 22-year-old Stephen Beck on Monday. Beck pleaded guilty in March to a charge of attempted murder in the shooting of Valdosta police officer Randall Hancock.

Authorities said Hancock was shot last year while responding to a call about a vehicle break-in outside the apartments where Beck lived. The officer returned fire and wounded Beck. Both men survived.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Beck later told investigators he wanted police to kill him.

Hancock said Monday he’s back doing police work and that he harbors “no ill will” toward Beck.