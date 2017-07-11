CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — A man has been found dead on railroad tracks in western Maryland and police say it looks as if he was hit by a train.
Cumberland Police said in a statement that the man was found dead Tuesday morning as a CSX train traveled through the city. Police say it appears that the man died after being hit by a train sometime earlier.
Police say they do not know the man’s identity.
Investigators and CSX officials are on the scene and officials say all railroad traffic has been stopped in the area.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle City Council approves income tax on the rich, but quick legal challenge likely
- Lester Holt is a steadying force for NBC as anchor
- Suicidal man doused in gasoline catches fire after police use Taser on him
- WSU gets costly lesson in theft of hard drive with more than 1 million people's personal data
- After spending 9 months alone in mountains, lost dog is home