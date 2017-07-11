CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — A man has been found dead on railroad tracks in western Maryland and police say it looks as if he was hit by a train.

Cumberland Police said in a statement that the man was found dead Tuesday morning as a CSX train traveled through the city. Police say it appears that the man died after being hit by a train sometime earlier.

Police say they do not know the man’s identity.

Investigators and CSX officials are on the scene and officials say all railroad traffic has been stopped in the area.