BARTON, Md. (AP) — Maryland Natural Resources Police say a man has been found dead and a woman is being treated for hypothermia after both were reported missing in a western Maryland state forest.

Spokeswoman Candy Thomson told the Cumberland Times-News (http://bit.ly/2iPyqnA ) that the man’s body was spotted Wednesday morning by searchers in a state police helicopter.

She says the woman walked out of the Savage River State Forest near Barton earlier Wednesday.

Thomson says the search began at 2:15 a.m. after someone reported that the two had driven to the forest and had not been seen since 5 p.m. Tuesday.

___

Information from: Cumberland (Md.) Times-News, http://www.times-news.com/timesnew.html