ATLANTA (AP) — An 8-year-old Atlanta girl is recovering after being shot in the leg as she played outside.
News outlets report that Atlanta police say a man fired twice into a crowd from his car on Wednesday night, hitting Jimaya Poythress, who was playing outside with cousins and friends. Police say they believe the gunman was targeting a woman who had borrowed his car. He drove away after the shooting.
Poythress was alert as she was taken to Children’s Hospital of Atlanta, where she had surgery to remove the bullet from her leg.
Police interviewed the woman who they believe was targeted. She gave them the man’s name, but police have not released his identity.
Most Read Stories
- Did you feel that? Small earthquake off Whidbey Island shakes region after Bremerton swarm
- World’s first light rail on a floating bridge: For I-90, Sound Transit had to invent ‘a brilliant solution’ WATCH
- Helicopter crew warns paddle-boarders about nearby sharks VIEW
- Jenny Durkan, former U.S. attorney, to run for Seattle mayor
- Amazon creating a place for hundreds of homeless on its shiny new Seattle campus WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.