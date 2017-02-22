COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia State Patrol says a man fleeing a traffic stop was struck and killed by a west Georgia sheriff who wasn’t part of any police pursuit.
Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley and his wife were returning home from an outing Saturday when the sheriff’s pickup truck hit Demetris Dalton after he jumped a wall into the northbound lanes of Interstate 185 in Columbus.
Sgt. Daryl Irvin of the Georgia State Patrol said Tuesday that Jolley “was not on duty, not in the pursuit at all.”
Irvin said Dalton fled when a trooper tried to stop him for speeding, then crashed his car and began running on foot.
The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reports (http://bit.ly/2mjBcCx) Jolley declined to comment. He did not immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.
