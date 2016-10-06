KILLEN, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a man fired shots at authorities trying to serve a Florida warrant at a northwest Alabama motel, prompting a standoff.

Local media report U.S. marshals and Lauderdale County sheriff’s deputies went to a Super 8 Motel in Killen about 6 a.m. Thursday to serve the warrant for five counts of failure to appear.

Authorities say someone shot through the door when officers identified themselves. They say a man tried to escape through the back door, fired several times at officers and then went back in the room and locked the door.

Authorities said deputies returned fire.

The motel manager told WAFF-TV two other people were also registered as guests in that room. It wasn’t immediately clear whether other people were still in the room and, if they were, whether they were there voluntarily.