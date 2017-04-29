NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a man in a luxury car just off Wall Street in New York City fired his gun after another motorist backed into the vehicle.
Angel Rodriguez was arrested minutes after the shot hit the ground late Friday afternoon. No one was injured.
The driver of a van was trying to park when he struck the BMW. Rodriguez was a passenger, with a woman behind the wheel. Police say he got out and the two men were arguing when the shot was fired.
The BMW sped away, but police caught up to the car.
Rodriguez faces charges of attempted assault and reckless endangerment, plus criminal possession of a weapon and of marijuana.
It was not clear whether he has an attorney.
