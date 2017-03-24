MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey man found his wife and 6-year-old son stabbed to death inside their home.
Burlington County Prosecutor Robert Bernardi said Friday that 38-year-old Sasikala Narra and son Anish Narra were both stabbed multiple times inside their home in Maple Shade, a suburb of Philadelphia.
Prosecutors in a release disputed some media reports that it was a hate crime connected to their Indian origin.
Police say the deaths are being investigated as homicides, but further information wasn’t released.
Investigators say the husband found his wife and son killed around 9 p.m. Thursday.
