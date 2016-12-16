CINCINNATI (AP) — A Kentucky man bothered by a rattle in a car he’d recently bought at an Ohio auto auction has found 2 pounds of heroin in a secret compartment inside the vehicle.
WCPO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2h8fQ92 ) the man drove the Volkswagen Jetta for several weeks before discovering the heroin beneath the front passenger seat.
Investigators found more than 6 ½ pounds of heroin in the car eight months ago after the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a former Mexican law enforcement officer who said a drug cartel forced him to drive the drugs across the country.
A Highway Patrol spokesman says the car was thoroughly searched before it was released to the auction.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon's Bezos says meeting with Trump, tech leaders was ‘very productive’
- 2 firefighters hurt, animals evacuated after blaze at Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo WATCH
- ‘Very cold days’ ahead for Puget Sound area
- Bird drops salmon on Seattle power lines, knocks out power
- In-laws’ demands complicate a cross-cultural marriage | Dear Carolyn
The auction company has agreed to take the car back.
___
Information from: WCPO-TV, http://www.wcpo.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.