LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles authorities say a man was fatally stabbed on a platform of the Metro Purple Line subway in the Koreatown neighborhood and that a suspect has been detained.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were called to the station on Wilshire Boulevard Sunday afternoon. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
A suspect was arrested in the area a short time later.
KCBS reports train service between the Wilshire/Western and Wilshire/Vermont stations was shut down due to the police activity. Buses shuttled riders out of the two stations.
A motive in the killing is under investigation.
