BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot to death by police when he refused to drop a large machete after threatening someone at the University of Colorado in Boulder.
The Boulder County Coroner’s Office identified the man Thursday night as 28-year-old Brandon Simmons, of Thornton.
Investigators say Simmons brandished the machete during an altercation in the parking lot of a sports complex Wednesday and then went inside the building, where a staff member called 911.
Two officers, one from the university and one from the city, fired shots after confronting the man in a stairwell and ordering him to drop the weapon.
Hours after the shooting, police responded to a report of an active shooter at the student union and concluded it was false.
