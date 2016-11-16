Share story

The Associated Press

UNION, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man mistook his brother for a small animal and fatally shot him while they were on a family hunting trip in South Carolina.

Union County Sheriff David Taylor tells news outlets 30-year-old Brian G. Pickle of Atlanta was shot Saturday evening by his brother, Scott L. Pickle, after his brother thought he was a coyote or small doe.

Taylor says the shooter was in a rush to take the shot because nightfall was coming. Brian Pickle was found dead in the wooded area with a gunshot wound to the head.

Their father, who lives in Arlington Heights, Illinois, was also in the hunting party.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident. No charges were immediately filed.

