CLEVELAND HEGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a teenage employee has been fatally shot during a robbery at a fast food restaurant in suburban Cleveland.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Medical Examiner’s Office on Saturday identified the teenage boy as 15-year-old Sunny Ravi Patel of Highland Heights.

Cleveland Heights police say an armed suspect entered a Mr. Hero store Friday night and shot Patel once in the head before taking money from the cash register and fleeing. Patel died at a hospital.

Police say three customers and the store’s owner weren’t injured.

Surveillance photos show a suspect wearing a hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses and a rag across his face enter the store with a gun at his side.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest and indictment.