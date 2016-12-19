LINEBORO, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was sledding with his son when they were hit by a vehicle in Maryland has died.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday that 35-year-old Adam French of Baltimore died Sunday night. Officials say French’s 4-year-old son, who was critically injured, is no longer in critical condition and is expected to recover.
The sheriff’s office says French and his son were sledding down a driveway in Lineboro on Saturday morning when their sled entered the roadway and was struck by a Jeep Cherokee. Both were taken to hospitals.
The sheriff’s office says the Jeep’s driver and passenger weren’t injured and officials don’t expect to file charges against the driver.
