FITCHBURG, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man once falsely linked by a New York newspaper to the Boston Marathon bombing has been acquitted of sexually assaulting a woman while in college.
A Massachusetts newspaper, the Sentinel & Enterprise (http://bit.ly/2kvYFCQ ), reports that 21-year-old Salaheddin Barhoum was found not guilty Wednesday of indecent assault and battery.
Prosecutors alleged Barhoum, then a student at Fitchburg State University, assaulted a student from New Hampshire’s Franklin Pierce University in November 2015. The two had met online.
His lawyer said the encounter was consensual.
Most Read Stories
- Bremerton councilwoman arrested at D.C. hearing for Trump's AG pick Jeff Sessions
- Veterans at Starbucks respond to call for boycott over hiring refugees
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Norwegian Air CEO pledges rock-bottom trans-Atlantic fares with his growing Boeing fleet
- ‘Divestment is our goal’: Seattle City Council to vote on pulling $3 billion from Wells Fargo over Dakota Access Pipeline WATCH
Barhoum was 16 when he was pictured with a friend on the front page of the New York Post three days after the 2013 bombing. A sub-headline read: “Feds seek these two pictured at Boston Marathon.” He sued the newspaper for defamation and reached an undisclosed settlement.
___
Information from: Sentinel & Enterprise (Fitchburg, Mass.), http://www.sentinelandenterprise.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.