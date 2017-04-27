INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting an Indianapolis police officer is facing life in prison for that killing.
A Marion County judge is scheduled to sentence 27-year-old Major Davis II on Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Davis pleaded guilty last week to murder in the July 2014 killing of Indianapolis Officer Perry Renn. His plea agreement spares him the death penalty in Renn’s killing.
The 51-year-old Renn and another officer were responding to reports of shots fired on the city’s north side when they came across Davis in an alley. Davis and the officers fired shots at each other.
Prosecutors said Davis struck Renn with three rounds from an assault rifle. Davis was critically injured in the gunfire.
