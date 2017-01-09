CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a man accused of breaching security at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport faces felony charges.
Chicago police said Monday that 21-year-old Malik Steffon Neal is charged with three aggravated battery felonies, among other counts. He is due in bond court Monday.
Police say Neal was arrested Sunday after he entered a restricted area without a valid ticket and ignored police commands to stop. Police accuse Neal of striking several officers as they tried to arrest him.
Authorities say Neal was taken to Resurrection Medical Center for a mental health evaluation after he was arrested. Neal, of Joliet, Illinois, doesn’t have a listed phone number to pursue comment.
Chicago airports were already under heavy police security following after a deadly shooting Friday at the airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
