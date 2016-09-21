RADCLIFF, Ky. (AP) — A man in Kentucky faces as much as a decade in prison for child abuse after authorities said he disciplined a child with a belt that bruised her buttocks.

The News-Enterprise reports (http://bit.ly/2cUOIIj) that 37-year-old Christopher Nichols of Radcliff, Kentucky, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child younger than 12.

An arrest warrant shows Nichols told a case worker with Child Protective Services that he used the belt to discipline the girl while she was in his custody in April.

He now faces five to 10 years in prison if convicted. It isn’t immediately clear if he has an attorney.

___

Information from: The News-Enterprise, http://www.thenewsenterprise.com