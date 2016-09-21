RADCLIFF, Ky. (AP) — A man in Kentucky faces as much as a decade in prison for child abuse after authorities said he disciplined a child with a belt that bruised her buttocks.
The News-Enterprise reports (http://bit.ly/2cUOIIj) that 37-year-old Christopher Nichols of Radcliff, Kentucky, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child younger than 12.
An arrest warrant shows Nichols told a case worker with Child Protective Services that he used the belt to discipline the girl while she was in his custody in April.
He now faces five to 10 years in prison if convicted. It isn’t immediately clear if he has an attorney.
Most Read Stories
- City files lawsuits, seeks $1.6M over cutting of 150 trees in West Seattle greenbelt
- Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt 'for health of the family' VIEW
- Greenwood blast caused by PSE’s abandoned, unsealed pipeline, regulators say VIEW
- Seattle City Council approves worker-scheduling law VIEW
- Seahawks safety Earl Thomas didn't shower after Sunday's game because he was so disappointed in his play WATCH
___
Information from: The News-Enterprise, http://www.thenewsenterprise.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.