COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man who drove into a graveside service at a South Carolina cemetery has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder.
Columbia Police said on Twitter that they haven’t figured out why 64-year-old James Kester ran over people at Wednesday’s service at Greenlawn Cemetery.
Authorities say 12 people were struck. Columbia Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly says most appeared to suffer only bruises and none of the injuries looked serious.
Television footage showed a car stopped in the middle of dozens of graves.
Kester was in jail awaiting a bond hearing. It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer or whether he had any connection to the graveside service.