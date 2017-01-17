TYRONE, Ga. (AP) — State authorities are investigating after a man died in a shootout with deputies in Georgia.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says deputies in Coweta County, south of Atlanta, responded to a call about 10 p.m. Monday of a stolen car that had hit an interstate guardrail.
The GBI says the driver left the area, entered a home in Tyrone in neighboring Fayette County and was shot at by the homeowner. The man then stole the homeowner’s vehicle.
Fayette County deputies began chasing the man, and Coweta deputies and state troopers set up a roadblock at the Fayette/Coweta line, where the man wrecked the vehicle.
The GBI says the man got out of the vehicle and shot at officers, who returned fire. The man died from his injuries. No officers were injured.
