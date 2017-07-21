RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials say a 25-year-old man has died from injuries sustained in a fire in Virginia earlier this month that also killed three children.

Local news outlets reported on Thursday that Henrico County fire officials say Shawn Ross died Tuesday. He was found unresponsive July 7 around 3 a.m. amid a blaze at an apartment complex.

Ross and the children, 1-year-old Sage, 2-year-old Shyla and 7-year-old Jeremiah, were hospitalized after the fire, which fire officials said was caused by unattended food cooking on a stove. Authorities said all four died of smoke inhalation.

The children’s mother, Joreatha Lewis, was at work at the time of the fire. Lewis and Ross were engaged.