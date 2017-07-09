TAWAS, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 24-year-old Michigan man has died after crashing a police vehicle he managed to steal while being arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.
MLive.com reports (http://bit.ly/2u76IeZ ) that Phillip Everett was arrested around 4 a.m. Sunday after Michigan State Police troopers responded to reports of a man driving a golf cart without headlights along a road.
Police say that once inside a patrol car, Everett was able to get into the driver’s seat. Police say he sped away as troopers tried to secure the golf cart.
Police say Everett was found in the wrecked car later Sunday morning about 20 miles away, just north of Saginaw. Police say he later died of injuries suffered in the crash.
Police say the incident remains under investigation. Everett was from Greenbush Township.
Information from: The Flint Journal, http://www.mlive.com/flint