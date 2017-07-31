BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities say a man who’s accused of beating his wife died after she ran over him with a box truck in Louisiana.
The Advocate reports 27-year-old Aaron Davis died Saturday after his 29-year-old wife struck him with the truck Friday.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely says Davis beat his wife after he got into a fight at a gas station Thursday. They returned the next day to get surveillance video of the fight. McKneely says the woman panicked, jumped into a truck and fled.
After the woman drove to police headquarters, Davis, who had followed her, jumped onto the truck’s cab. The woman then drove down the street with Davis clinging. As she approached an officer on the road, Davis fell off the truck and was run over.
Mckneely says it’s unlikely the woman will face criminal charges.
Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com