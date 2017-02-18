HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a man is dead after he breached security at Honolulu International Airport and stopped breathing.
The Star-Advertiser says the man ran through a security checkpoint early Saturday morning. The paper reports that an airline employee wrestled him to the ground. The man then became unresponsive.
Hawaii News Now reports (http://bit.ly/2lumQSN) reports that emergency medical service workers tried to revive him at the airport. Hawaii News Now says the man was then taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.
Information from: KGMB-TV, http://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/
